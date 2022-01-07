News Ticker

NJPW star pulled from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 7, 2022

Kenta has been removed from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three.

New Japan announced on Thursday that because of injuries sustained during his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom night 2, he would not be wrestling in the New Japan vs. NOAH matches on night three. The company said that Kenta suffered a dislocated hip, broken nose, tendon damage in his finger, and severe lacerations in the match. Tanahashi defeated Kenta for the IWGP United States Championship.

Kenta was set to team with Takashi Sugiura and Kazushi Sakuraba on the show. They will now have a mystery partner.

