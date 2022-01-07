NJPW star pulled from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenta has been removed from Wrestle Kingdom 16 night three.

After his Wrestle Kingdom match, KENTA sustained a dislocated left hip, broken nose, tendon damage in his finger and severe lacerations. As a result, he can not compete January 8. Details, card change: https://t.co/tXUuQdekl6#prowrestlingpower pic.twitter.com/ctel9fxjP5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 7, 2022

New Japan announced on Thursday that because of injuries sustained during his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom night 2, he would not be wrestling in the New Japan vs. NOAH matches on night three. The company said that Kenta suffered a dislocated hip, broken nose, tendon damage in his finger, and severe lacerations in the match. Tanahashi defeated Kenta for the IWGP United States Championship.

Kenta was set to team with Takashi Sugiura and Kazushi Sakuraba on the show. They will now have a mystery partner.

