Last minute changes to first AEW Battle of the Belts expected to be announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 7, 2022

AEW will announce changes to Saturday’s Battle of the Belts event on TNT. The company took to Twitter to reveal news and said the changes in the card were due to medical protocols. The official change will be announced on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

As of now, the Battle of the Belts card includes Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. This is the first of four TNT specials that AEW will run in 2022.

