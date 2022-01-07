SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will announce changes to Saturday’s Battle of the Belts event on TNT. The company took to Twitter to reveal news and said the changes in the card were due to medical protocols. The official change will be announced on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

TOMORROW on #AEWRampage @ 10/9c on TNT there will be an announced change due to medical protocol to Saturday’s #AEWBOTB Battle of the Belts card.

The Rampage card is#HOOK vs Solo

-Dr Baker/Hayter vs Riho/Ruby Soho

-Cole vs Atlas

-No DQ 2point0/Garcia vs Kingston/Santana/Ortiz pic.twitter.com/BrMOfFtMjQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2022

As of now, the Battle of the Belts card includes Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. This is the first of four TNT specials that AEW will run in 2022.

