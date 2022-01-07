Impact Wrestling announces two changes to Hard to Kill PPV matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling has announced two key changes to their Hard to Kill PPV event this weekend.

Alisha Edwards will replace Rachael Ellering in the first-ever women’s Ultimate X Match. The match features Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Lady Frost, Chelsea Green, and Tasha Steelz. The winner will earn a Knockouts Championship opportunity.

In addition, a stipulation has been added to the X Division Championship match between Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin. If Maclin loses, he will never get another shot at the title while Miguel remains the champion.

Other matches on Hard to Kill include Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James in a Texas Death Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah, and Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill airs live Saturday night on PPV.

