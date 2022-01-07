VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite TBS rating and demo details, 7-day viewership totals, Rey Fenix update, Rampage preview, Mailbag topics (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Rey Fenix arm injury update including his comments
- Dynamite rating and a demo win over WWE, plus Tony Khan’s reaction
- “Captain” Shawn Dean boasts about his win over MJF
- Rampage preview
- Twitter notes on Thunder Rosa and Anthony Bowens
- Mailbag topics on last night’s Dynamite including the Lucha Brothers portrayal on TV, AEW rules, Jade Cargill, WWE references on AEW TV, and more
