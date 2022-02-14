WWE reportedly looking at a match for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is reportedly discussing luring Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has made a significant overture at Austin for a WrestleMania match this year. The report doesn’t indicate whether or not Austin is interested in coming out of retirement at this time. An opponent for Austin isn’t clear at this time, but on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens cut a promo against the state of Texas, which is Austin’s home state and the host state of WrestleMania.

Austin last wrestled an official match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19. He is a multiple time WWE Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer.

CATCH-UP: Major spoiler for next week’s episode of Smackdown