AEW announces start date for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW’s first Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will begin on May 11. The company announced on Monday that they would return to the UBS Arena on Long Island for AEW Dynamite. On that the show, opening round matches for both the men’s and women’s tournament will kickoff.

♥️#HappyValentinesDay♥️ #AEW returns to Long Island & the @UBSArena Wed, May 11 for a LIVE #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage Taping featuring opening round matches of the #OwenHart Foundation Men's & Women's Tournament! On-sale THIS FRIDAY, Feb 18 at 10am ET

🎟️https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/DhH84PtCJz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 14, 2022

In 2021, AEW established a working relationship with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation. Both Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will end at the Double or Nothing PPV event in May. Brackets have not been released for either tournament at this time.

