GCW World Championship match official for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

Jon Moxley will face A.J. Gray for the GCW World Championship at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since the summer of 2021. Most recently, he defeated Homicide to retain the title at The Wrld on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. On the same show, Gray won a ladder match to earn a championship match of his choosing. This week on GCW Welcome to Heartbreak, Gray officially challenged Moxley to the match and it is now official.

*BREAKING* Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1: *GCW World Title* JON MOXLEY vs AJ GRAY

vs

AJ GRAY Plus:

Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title) JJSB6 Pt 1

Thurs 3/31 – 8PMhttps://t.co/gFdeC6Az1J JJSB6 Pt 2

Fri 4/1 – 1159PMhttps://t.co/yOooXsWH8N Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/QG2LxEtT6H — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2022

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 is a two-night event and part of GCW’s The Collective in Dallas, Texas on WrestleMania weekend. Moxley vs. Gray will take place during night one on March 31.

