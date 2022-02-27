Former WWE star to appear at Bloodsport 8

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Hennigan, formally John Morrison in WWE, will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event during The Collective over WrestleMania weekend. Barnett announced the news via social media on Sunday afternoon.

A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that's never been seen before in Professional Wrestling. John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett's: #Bloodsport 8 pic.twitter.com/WeqtFDkYRK — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 27, 2022

Hennigan is a former ECW World Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021.This is Hennigan’s first Bloodsport event and his opponent has yet to be announced. Hennigan was released from WWE in 2021. Other matches on the Bloodsport 8 card include the returning Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki.

