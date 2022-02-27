News Ticker

Former WWE star to appear at Bloodsport 8

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 27, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Hennigan, formally John Morrison in WWE, will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event during The Collective over WrestleMania weekend. Barnett announced the news via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Hennigan is a former ECW World Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021.This is Hennigan’s first Bloodsport event and his opponent has yet to be announced. Hennigan was released from WWE in 2021. Other matches on the Bloodsport 8 card include the returning Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki.

CATCH-UP: GCW World Championship match official for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*