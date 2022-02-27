VIP AUDIO 2/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Post-WWE Royal Rumble PPV Roundtable (1-25-2004): Keller & Mitchell review Benoit’s victory, Triple H vs. Michaels, Lesnar vs. Holly, Evolution vs. Dudleys (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Royal Rumble Post-PPV Roundtable from Jan. 25, 2004. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell review the entire PPV including Chris Benoit’s victory, Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar vs. Hardcore Holly, Evolution vs. Dudleys, and more.

Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO