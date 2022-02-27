FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-27-2017) Keller & Chiari analyze Goldberg-Owens, Reigns-Strowman, Seth-Hunter, and all final Fastlane hype with callers & emails (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the Feb. 27, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari to discuss the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Fastlane with callers, plus reacting to emails, with a focus on the top segments with Goldberg and Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins and Triple H.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO