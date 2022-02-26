Challenge made for Jon Moxley’s GCW World Championship at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Gray has issued a challenge to Jon Moxley for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 event over WrestleMania weekend.

At GCW Welcome to Heartbreak, Gray cut a promo and called Moxley out for the match. At the GCW Hammerstein Ballroom show, Gray won the Grab the Brass Ring Ladder match to earn his opportunity at the title. Gray is a former GCW World Champion. At Heartbreak, Gray defeated ACH. Moxley has been GCW World Champion since the summer of 2021.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 will take place on March 31 and April 2 as part of The Collective event during WrestleMania weekend. No other matches have been announced for the shows.

CATCH-UP: GCW star reportedly signs new contract with the company