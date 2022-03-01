VIP AUDIO 3/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (2-4-2004): First hints that ECW might be brought back by WWE, will Benoit and HBK have in-ring chemistry, Playboy announcements for Sable and Torrie (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 4, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Analysis of the first hints from Vince McMahon that ECW may be brought back by WWE.

Why Chris Benoit and Shawn Michaels might not have great in-ring chemistry.

TNA’s weaknesses in match choice and characters show up.

WWE’s Playboy announcement for Torrie Wilson and Sable.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO