New details on Tony Khan’s ROH purchase emerge

Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor reportedly came together two weeks ago.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Khan started to hype and tease the news the day after the business was closed. The report indicates that both ROH and WWE approached about the sale, but that Khan put forth the best offer.

Tony Khan kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in the ring and revealed the news to the world. Khan later issued a press release, which hinted at the future of ROH including Khan saying he would be actively working on paths for fans to view the ROH library and teased potential new content under the ROH banner.

Ring of Honor has been on a self-imposed hiatus since December of last year. Their last event was the Final Battle PPV. The company will return with Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas.

