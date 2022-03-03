AEW announces matches for AEW Revolution Buy-In show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced two matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In pre-show on March 6.

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch and Hook will collide with QT Marshall. Bth matches were announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Hook and Marshall have been at odds for a nearly a month on AEW Rampage. This week on Rampage, Marshall sent his students to attack Hook, but Hook fended them off as Marshall looked on. Statlander and Hirsch have a similar rivalry going after Hirsch turned on Statlander earlier this year.

AEW Revolution will air live on PPV and features Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

