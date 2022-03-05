Former champion returns at Impact’s Sacrifice event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Josh Alexander has returned to Impact Wrestling.

In the main event of Impact’s Sacrifice event, Moose defeated Heath with a spear to retain his Impact World Championship. As he was celebrating the win, Josh Alexander attacked him and connected with the C-4 Spike. Alexander then got on the microphone and said that he had signed a new, multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. He also revealed that he will be facing Moose for the Impact World Championship at the Rebellion PPV event next month.

At Bound For Glory last year, Alexander defeated Christian Cage to win the Impact World Championship. Seconds after the win, Moose cashed in his title opportunity and won the championship to close the show. Earlier this year, Alexander left the company due to visa issues.

