Former champion in WWE signs with Impact Wrestling as producer

Lance Storm has signed with Impact Wrestling as a producer. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion confirmed the news via social media on Saturday.

Well not Now. Currently I’m sitting on the couch with my cat. I have signed with Impact though. 👍 https://t.co/2Ky06WSNR6 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 6, 2022

Storm later confirmed that his first day with the company will be the No Surrender PPV event on February 19. Storm retired from in-ring competition in 2016. He served as a producer in WWE in 2019, but was let go due to cuts during the pandemic in 2020.

