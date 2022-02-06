News Ticker

Former champion in WWE signs with Impact Wrestling as producer

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 6, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Lance Storm Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lance Storm has signed with Impact Wrestling as a producer. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion confirmed the news via social media on Saturday.

Storm later confirmed that his first day with the company will be the No Surrender PPV event on February 19. Storm retired from in-ring competition in 2016. He served as a producer in WWE in 2019, but was let go due to cuts during the pandemic in 2020.

CATCH-UP: Laredo Kid signs with Impact Wrestling, comments on goals he has in the company

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*