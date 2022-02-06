SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Laredo Kid has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Laredo Kid joined the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz and revealed the news and the goals that he has for himself in the company.

“Yes, my goal is to try [to] fight for that belt [X Division Title] because [when] I started in the wrestling business, I saw all the wrestlers that go for the X Division like A.J. Styles and all [those] wrestlers,” Laredo Kid said. “I think they motivated me to be a good wrestler, you know? Like training hard. When I see all the crazy moves they do, I try to do the same, you know? And training more [to] be there one day and when I had the opportunity to be — to sign with IMPACT, it’s great, you know? Right now, it’s a dream to have this opportunity then I’m going to find the X Division belt.” (h/t to Post Wrestling for the transcription.)

Laredo Kid has wrestled for Impact Wrestling since 2017.

