THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 2/3: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Jonah

Impact continues to rebuild Jonah following his loss to Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill. Jonah has had a series of squash wins on Impact TV in which he looks impressive while finishing his opponents off with the splash from the top rope. A title shot or a feud with another top tier star could be in the future.

Impact Match of the Week: Jake Something vs. Chris Bey

The opener from last week’s Impact TV saw Jake score a victory over Bey in a really good match. Jake got the victory with his finisher in about 10 minutes. Both wrestlers looked impressive. Jake was attacked by Bey’s Bullet Club teammates after the match, leading to a follow-up match on this week’s show.

Impact TV Results (1/27/22):

-Jake Something beat Chris Bey

-The IInspiration beat Madison Rayne and Kaleb

-W. Morrissey beat The Learning Tree

-Jonah beat Johnny Swinger

-PCO beat Chris Sabin

In The News:

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James took part in the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday. She came out to her “Hardcore Country” theme song and carried the Knockouts Title belt. She received a nice reception from the fans and was in the match for a decent stretch of time before being thrown out by Lita.

Shopimpact.com has added new shirts for Deonna Purrazzo, Alisha Edwards, Lady Frost, and Impact logo shirts celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary.

Coming Up:

The lineup for this week’s show on AXS TV includes:

-Jake Something & Mike Bailey & Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Bullet Club

-Josh Alexander vs. Vincent

-Digital Media Title Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

-Jonah vs. Crazzy Steve

-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/28: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling