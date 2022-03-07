President of Peacock talks value of WWE to the platform

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kelly Campbell, the president of Peacock, believes that the partnership between both companies has been a success. In an interview with Vulture, Campbell spoke on the partnership, the impact of WrestleMania, and more.

“WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch,” Campbell said. “We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year. And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience.”

WWE and Peacock are almost a year into what reportedly is a five year deal. WWE migrated their network content to Peacock in March of 2021.

