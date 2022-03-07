Becky Lynch announces injury, won’t appear on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch took to Instagram to reveal an injury she received over the weekend on WWE’s house shows.

Lynch said that she suffered a fractured voice box at the show in Allentown. Lynch blamed Bianca Belair for the injury and confirmed she would not be on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!

Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship at night one of WrestleMania 38. The Smackdown Women’s Championship is also on the line during night one with Charlotte Flair defending her title against Ronda Rousey.

