Another match set for WrestleMania night two

WWE has officially booked Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee for night two of WrestleMania.
The unpredictable @PatMcAfeeShow steps back into a @WWE ring at #WrestleMania!@austintheory1 https://t.co/C3c9uLY6Bj
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2022
Last week during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon gave McAfee a WrestleMania match. On last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Austin Theory revealed to McAfee with a slap to the face that he was his opponent. Other announced matches for Sunday include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship.
