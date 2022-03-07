Another match set for WrestleMania night two

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has officially booked Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee for night two of WrestleMania.

Last week during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon gave McAfee a WrestleMania match. On last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Austin Theory revealed to McAfee with a slap to the face that he was his opponent. Other announced matches for Sunday include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship.

CATCH-UP: Vader announced as inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame