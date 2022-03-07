Vader announced as inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vader will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. Bleacher Report is reporting that Vader (Leon White) will enter the Hall of Fame with The Undertaker on April 1.

BREAKING: As first reported by @BleacherReport, Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. #WWEHOF https://t.co/TUhbKIzUgQ pic.twitter.com/L3lizCgCcl — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2022

Vader made his wrestling debut in 1985. Vader is a former WCW World Champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and AJPW Heavyweight Champion. He worked for the WWE in the mid-90s and worked with premiere talent like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and others.

White passed away in 2018 after a long bout with pneumonia.

