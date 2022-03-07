C.M. Punk talks origins and idea for Dog Collar Match with MJF

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk’s idea for the Dog Collar Match stipulation against MJF at AEW Revolution came from one man. Roddy Piper.

During the AEW media scrum after Revolution, Punk talked about how they came up with the idea of the match and called it a love letter to pro wrestling.

“I think a lot of it can maybe be a happy accident,” Punk said of the stipulation. “Obviously, I love Roddy Piper. It’s no secret that MJF loves Roddy Piper. I think it’s important to, while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of professional wrestling. Especially now, when we live in such a weird time where there’s professional wrestling fans and then there’s weird WWE fans, and that’s all they’ve ever seen, so they don’t know other stuff exists. They don’t know there is other ways of telling stories and other ways of doing things. So, everything (that he does) is just a love letter to professional wrestling. I think sometimes I can maybe be a little too cute for my own good, but I’m having the time of my life and I think Roddy Piper is the greatest of all time.”

Punk defeated MJF at AEW Revolution after a brutal match in which both men bled and Wardlow turned on MJF.

