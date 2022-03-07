Tony Khan confirms he will be the booker in ROH

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Just days after announcing to the wrestling world that he acquired Ring of Honor, Tony Khan confirmed that he would be the head booker for that company as well.

Khan revealed the news in the post-AEW Revolution media scrum when talking about his plans for ROH. Khan didn’t get into details as to where the ROH library would live or what content he’d generate, but he said there would be material under the ROH banner and that he would be booking the shows.

Khan made ROH purchase public during last week’s PPV go-home episode of AEW Dynamite.

