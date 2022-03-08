Chris Jericho segment announced for AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho will confront and address Eddie Kingston on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW revealed the news on social media late Monday night.

Jericho lost to Kingston at AEW Revolution. Going into the match, Jericho said he would shake Kingston’s hand if he lost, but didn’t when the match ended. Instead, Jericho dismissed Kingston and left the ring.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature the Revolution fallout, but also a TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. The winner of that match will square off against the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner, Wardlow, in two weeks with the TNT Championship on the line.

