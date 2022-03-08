SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stone Cold Steve Austin has officially accepted the KO Show invite from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38.

WWE broke news this morning that Austin would respond and he did with a promo on social media. Austin talked about having his last match 19 years ago and said that losing that match to The Rock has stuck with him since then. Austin credited Owens for waking him up. Austin called Owens a “dumb son of a bitch” and said he was fixing to get his ass kicked. Austin guaranteed he would open up one last can of whoop ass on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens made this challenge to Austin on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Owens has been running down Texas for weeks, leading to speculation that an actual match from Austin was on the horizon. While Austin doesn’t confirm or deny a match in this promo, he’s certainly going to get physical in some capacity.

The Austin appearance on the KO Show is scheduled for night one of WrestleMania on April 2.

