HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 3/7: Opening tag title match steals show with action and creativity

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-WWE put more juice into promoting the triple threat tag team title match this week than they have for a match in a long time – singles or otherwise. The match delivered and then delivered some more. The action was exciting, the story was strong, and the audience hung on every near fall and moment. Just a really great piece of work from invested performers.

-Let’s hope WWE and Vince McMahon saw the success of that opener and will maintain the booking pattern they took to arrive at the match. It mattered.

-Oh, and how about that RKO? Not sure what the ceiling is on creative RKO’s moving forward because of this spot, but it will sure be fun to see them try.

-From that tag match to 24/7 nonsense. Send help.

-We know how Kevin Owens responded to the loss in the tag team title match – action, which we’ll get to later. Seth Rollins? Not so much. The despondent look in his eye and inability to speak on his WrestleMania plans was well, lackluster. Where is he going? There just isn’t much left for him at this point, unless Mr. Neck Tattoo shows up?

-As a Chicagoan, Miz and Logan Paul trolling Cleveland was a blast. There just isn’t much to the feud with the Mysterios, though. Paul and Miz are going to get heat and the match will be what it is, but to what end? It’s all just happening and will prove tough for fans to invest. Jerry Lawler’s role in this thing was?

-Bron Breakker got a big ol light shined on him this week on Raw. The match was a start, but the sizzle video hyping him up and introducing him was significant also. Breakker was good, but still needs time to develop. The worst thing would be Vince McMahon attaching himself, new toy style, to Breakker right now. He needs seasoning and stepping into a role he isn’t ready for could stunt his growth.

-The framing of Omos and stare down with fellow big man, Commander Azeez, leads me to believe he’s winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Azeez and Omos going at it during that match is a smart place to pay off their mini grudge and gives that battle royal a story.

-Edge didn’t cut the greatest promo of his life this week, but talent should pay attention to his work. With the character tweak and heel turn last week, Edge changed his presentation this week. How strange would it have been if Edge entered the same way and went about his business as usual? Very. It takes confidence to flip like Edge did, but the pivot helped move the story with A.J. Styles along in an impactful way.

-WWE is loading up the women’s tag team title match, eh? Loading it up waters it down.

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor is virtually a lock for WrestleMania at this point. The heel role is better or Priest and he looks more comfortable in it. Finn, get ready to do that job, my friend.

-The Kevin Owens KO Show challenge to Steve Austin was laid out well and to nobody’s surprise, Owens was near perfect in his delivery. If you’re confused, WWE wants you to be. They’re planning on walking the line between match/talk show segment, so intrigue can build as the weeks go on. Regardless, Austin has accepted and this is sure to be one of the more memorable angles at WrestleMania on either night.

