VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Becky update, Austin accepts KO challenge, reaction to Vince’s interview with Pat McAfee, Smackdown viewership update, WWE leaves Russia, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Update on Becky Lynch injury
- Steve Austin accepts Kevin Owens’ challenge
- WWE terminates access to product in Russia
- “Hangman” Adam Page responds to Glenn Jacobs’ (Kane) take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Analysis of Vince McMahon’s long interview with Pat McAfee last week
- Smackdown viewership update and perspective on the 2022 trend
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply