News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Becky update, Austin accepts KO challenge, reaction to Vince’s interview with Pat McAfee, Smackdown viewership update, WWE leaves Russia, more (28 min.)

March 8, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Update on Becky Lynch injury
  • Steve Austin accepts Kevin Owens’ challenge
  • WWE terminates access to product in Russia
  • “Hangman” Adam Page responds to Glenn Jacobs’ (Kane) take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Analysis of Vince McMahon’s long interview with Pat McAfee last week
  • Smackdown viewership update and perspective on the 2022 trend

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*