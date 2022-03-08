AEW Revolution championship match finish reportedly changed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The finish for the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa AEW Women’s World Championship was changed multiple times in the lead up to the event.

Fightful Select is reporting that the finish, which saw Baker retain her championship with a Stomp and lots of outside interference, pivoted back and worth for weeks before the show. The report does not indicate why the outcome was in-flux. AEW has announced that Thunder Rosa would compete in a number one contender match on Dynamite this week against Leyla Hirsch. The winner is slated to go on to St. Patrick’s Day Slam and face Baker for the championship. Hirsch beat Kris Statlander on the Revolution pre-show after a week’s long feud. That earned Hirsch a shot at the title. Even in taking the loss, Rosa is the number two ranked women’s wrestler and will have another chance at the championship if she beats Hirsch this week.

Baker has been the Women’s World Champion since last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event. In addition to her match against Rosa at Revolution, both women squared off last year in a memorable Light’s Out Anything Goes Match that Rosa won. In that match, both women used hardcore tactics including tables, chairs, and thumb tacks. The match elevated the star power of both women, but Baker in particular, who found her stride after the bout.

Other announced segments for this week’s Dynamite include a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, as well as Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

