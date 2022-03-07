Stone Cold Steve Austin set for WrestleMania 38 appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set for an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins and Alpha Academy lost to RK-Bro in a triple threat match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. Rollins was despondent after the loss, but Owens said he was ok because he had a plan to make sure he was a part of WrestleMania. In the main event slot on the show, Owens cut a promo in the ring and called on Austin to accept his challenge and be on the KO Show. Austin wasn’t on hand to accept, but WWE flashed a WrestleMania graphic that said the show would take place on night one.

The promo graphic had a question mark next to Austin’s name, so it appears WWE will be leaving his appearance open ended to make it a surprise.

Night one of WrestleMania airs on Peacock on Saturday April 2. Announced matches for night one include Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

