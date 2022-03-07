New tag team champions crowned on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RK-Bro are the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

In what was an exciting opening match on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton & Riddle defeated Alpha Academy and the team of Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat match. Seth Rollins hit a Stomp on Chad Gable and was about to make a cover, but Riddle threw Rollins out of the ring and made the cover himself for the win.

After the match, Orton and Riddle cut a promo in the ring. Orton said the most and went so far as to declare Riddle was his friend. Orton also said that he’s having the most fun than at any point in his career. With the win, RK-Bro is seemingly headed to WrestleMania 38 as champions, but an official match has not been announced.

