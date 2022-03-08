FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-8-2017) Sam Roberts joins Wade to talk WrestleMania 33 line-up pros and cons, Reigns-Taker, Hunter-Seth, Goldberg-Lesnar with live callers (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-8-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sam Roberts from the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for the Mid-Week Flagship as they look at the major WrestleMania 33 developments coming out of Fastlane, Raw, and Smackdown including the pros and cons of A.J. Styles vs. Shane McMahon, the prospects of Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, the potential finishes of Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, which match will end WrestleMania, and much more with a great mix of callers and email contributions.

