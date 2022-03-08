Steve Austin set to respond to Kevin Owens WrestleMania challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Steve Austin will respond to the challenge made by Kevin Owens for WrestleMania on Tuesday morning.

WWE reported on social media that Austin would respond at 12pm EST, but did not say how he’d be delivering the response.

After losing the Raw Tag Team Championship match on Monday Night Raw, Owens told the world that he had a plan regarding how he would still be a part of WrestleMania 38. Later in the show, Owens went to the ring and called on Austin to join him at WrestleMania as a guest on the KO Show.

