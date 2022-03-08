VIP AUDIO 3/7 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: RK-Bro captures Raw Tag Titles in big triple threat tag match, KO calls out Austin for WrestleMania, Edge explains himself, Omos, Theory, Jerry Lawler, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Kevin Owens challenging Steve Austin to appear on the KO Show at WrestleMania, a stellar Triple Threat match for the Raw Tag Team Titles, Edge explains his actions from last week, Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor, Miz TV featuring Logan Paul and Jerry Lawler, Omos vs. Apollo Crews, a woman’s tag match with high stakes, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO