FREE PODCAST 5/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-15-17) Keller & McNeill talk with callers about Reigns beating Balor, Bliss, three in-person perspectives (177 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss with live callers Raw as soon as the show concluded including Roman Reigns beating Finn Balor, Fatal Five-Way announcement, Alexa Bliss, and much more including three in-person perspectives from Newark.

Then in a bonus flashback show (5-11-17), PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about that week’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They break down Alberto El Patron winning the GFW Global Title over Magnus, as well as an intense segment where ECIII whipped James Storm with his belt. They also talk about LAX and VOW entering a tag feud, as well as more on Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards.

