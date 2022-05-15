VIP AUDIO 5/14 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including what if replacement Diesel & Razor worked, Cody’s future, Raw review and Raw rating, King Mo-TNA, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The May 9, 2012 episode features these topics: Will Steve Austin or Batista be less likely to come back to the ring because of how Rock was resented in locker room? Would WWE make more being more serious in its presentation of wrestling? Is WWE hinting at Del Rio and Henry turning babyface because they showed them smiling at charity event on Raw?

•The May 10, 2012 episode features these topics: John Cena’s divorce could make his private life quite public if break-up gets nasty, King Mo joins TNA and Bellator in MMA-Pro Wrestling deal with Spike, Foley, RVD

•The May 11, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor feature covering these topics: What if the replacement Diesel & Razor Ramon worked? Why didn’t the AWA give Hulk Hogan the World Title? Should Undertaker-Lesnar UFC clip be used by WWE?

•The May 12, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor feature covering these topics: Isn’t it time to just abandon the brand split facade entirely in WWE? Does a dropping stock value indicate WWE could die? Why do people do Torch interviews?

•The May 13, 2012 episode features a look at the weekend news including a hot crowd and strong card for WWE last night in Syracuse, N.Y. with a record gate. Also, a look at TNA and Smackdown house shows this weekend, King Mo’s prospects to help TNA ratings, more on why TNA is shifting an hour earlier on Spike TV, Cody Rhodes’s future, Coach talks ESPN transition, and more.

•The May 14, 2012 episode features Raw analysis with the final Raw hyping Over the Limit including a theory on main event finish stemming from John Laurinaitis’s actions, plus disappointing WWE Title hype.

•The May 15, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news with analysis of those headlines and items including Raw ratings, what happened off-air at Raw, big changes for NXT, new WWE DVDs and merchandise, Jesse Ventura’s latest, King Mo moves ratings for Spike TV already, and more.

