VIP AUDIO 5/15 – Torch Talk Classic with Scott Hall (pt. 3): Hall’s first-ever long-form insider interview with Keller discussing Goldberg, Hogan’s heel turn, Heenan’s unfortunate comment, hanging with Flair, playing for cheers as heels (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In 2006, Scott Hall gave his first long-form insider interview ever, in two sessions lasting nearly seven hours total with PWTorch editor Wade Keller. In this third part, which combines the audio from the 9th, 10th, and 11th installments transcribed in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter, Scott talks about Hulk Hogan’s decision to turn heel and join the NWO, Bobby Heenan’s mistake on commentary, John Cena getting booed, the NWO’s lack of opponents in WCW, whether the NWO played for cheers as heels, how Goldberg played into the mix, hanging out with Ric Flair, evaluating current young WWE wrestlers, the challenge of getting young wrestlers to listen to veterans’ advice, some Nasty Boys stories, and a variety of other sidebars throughout.

This installment was recorded on Sept. 8, 2006.

In future days and weeks, we will present the audio of more transcribed installments from the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter that spanned eight months in 2006-’07.

Note: You can read the transcriptions in our newsletter back issue sections (https://vip.pwtorch.com/ legacy-content/pwtorch-back- issues/). Just select 2006 and 2007 back issue sets and you’ll find the interviews in various newsletters from September 2006 through April 2007.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO