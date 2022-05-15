VIP AUDIO 5/15 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Joynt look back at WCW WrestleWar ’92. Pillman vs. Z-Man, Steiners vs. Iizuka & Fujinami, Sting Squadron vs. Dangerous Alliance in WarGames, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Justin Joynt of the “Top Rope Nation Podcast” debuts on Pro Wrestling Then and Now to look back at WCW WrestleWar ’92. They start by discussing the hire of Bill Watts, which took place five days before this event, referencing multiple excerpts from Torch newsletters, and talk about his undoing, which ironically came from a portion of the Torch Talk done with Wade Keller back in 1991. They then run down the entire card, which featured Flyin’ Brian for the Light Heavyweight Championship, Steiner Brothers vs. Takayuki Iizuka & Tatsumi Fujinami for the #1 contendership for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and Sting’s Squadron vs. the Dangerous Alliance in a WarGames match. Highlight topics are the lack of good undercard matches, announcing, the stiffness of the Steiners’ style, and the great storytelling of the WarGames match vs. WarGames matches of today.

