Juice Robinson wins IWGP US Championship

Juice Robinson is the new IWGP United States Champion. Robinson defeated Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a fatal four-way match at Capital Collision to win the title. This is Robinson’s third run with the belt.

The championship match last 15 minutes and finished after Robinson connected with a low blow on Ospreay. Before that Tanahashi crushed Jon Moxley with a High Fly Flow through a table. That left Ospreay and Robinson alone in the ring together. Both men exchanged offense until Robinson connected with that low blow. Robinson then connected with his Spinning Falcon Arrow before covering for the victory.

Juice Robinson cut a promo after the match and gloated about defeating the caliber of talent like Moxley, Ospreay, and Tanahashi. Robinson then addressed being a part of Bullet Club before wrapping things up.

Other matches on the show included Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredricks, Team Filthy vs. Team Rosser, Chase Owens vs. Great-O-Khan, Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King, Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and a Bullet Club vs. Chaos tag team match featuring Kazuchika Okada.

