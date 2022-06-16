FREE PODCAST 6/15 – AEW Dynamite Post-Show w/Keller & Sage: Forbidden Door hype, standout Ospreay vs. Dax match, Bucks win belts in ladder match, live callers, emails (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage to discuss with live callers AEW shifting into heavy hype for Forbidden Door with a Jon Moxley-Tanahashi face to face segment, a hair match between Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz, ladder match for tag titles between Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Young Bucks, Miro vs. Ethan Page, Wardlow beats up a ton of security guards, and much more with live callers and emails.

