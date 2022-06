SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “PWT Talks NXT” edition of the PWTorch Dailycast, Kelly Wells and Bruce Hazelwood discuss Tuesday’s episode, the new edge to Cameron Grimes, the bizarre diary scene of Apollo Crews, a lot of big picture questions about the women’s division, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO