Two new matches were added to the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door supershow.

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship were officially announced for the specialty PPV event during this week’s Road Rager special episode of AEW Dynamite.

On the show, Ospreay defeated Dax Harwood. After the match, Ospreay’s United Empire faction attacked Harwood, which prompted the Chaos faction of New Japan to run out and make the save. When they did a brawl ensued. At that point Orange Cassidy made his return to the company. Cassidy and Ospreay stared each other down and later in the show, the announce team confirmed the singles match was official for Forbidden Door.

Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker during Road Rager. During the match, Thunder Rosa was at ringside helping Storm deal with Jaime Hayter and Rebel on behalf of Baker. After the match, Toni Storm celebrated and acknowledged Rosa who stood on the stage. Both women nodded to each other in respect. Last week on Dynamite, Storm and Rosa had a respectful encounter over the Women’s World Championship as well. Like Cassidy vs. Ospreay, later in the show, the announce team confirmed that Storm vs. Rosa for Rosa’s championship would happen at Forbidden Door.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on Sunday June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. The other official match announced for the show is Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship.

