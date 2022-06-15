SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. The Bucks defeated Jurassic Express in a ladder match in the main event of this week’s Road Rager special episode of AEW Dynamite. They are now two time tag team champions with the company.

In a wild match that ended with Luchasaurus crashing through four tables, The Bucks scaled the ladders to grab the tag team titles. Throughout the match, there were multiple table spots including a 450 splash from Nick Jackson onto Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy had his moments of athleticism as well, connecting on several unique hurricanrana maneuvers amongst other impactful moves.

After the match, The Young Bucks celebrated on the entrance ramp as medical officials checked on Jungle Boy. Christian Cage hit the ring ring to help him, but then attacked Jungle Boy. Cage hit Jungle Boy with the Conchairto and then arrogantly gloated to the audience as the show went off the air.

Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the AEW Dynamite TBS debut. They defeated The Lucha Brothers to win those belts, their first titles in AEW.

The ladder match this week was originally scheduled to be a triple threat ladder match with The Hardys also involved. They were removed from the match after Jeff Hardy was suspended from the company after being arrested for a DUI on Monday.

