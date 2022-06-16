VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Forbidden Door hype, Mox-Tanahasha face to face, Ospreay vs. Dax in a standout match, Baker vs. Storm, Bucks vs. JB & Luchasaurus for tag titles, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite review including Forbidden Door hype, a Jon Moxley-Tanahasha face to face, Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood in a standout match, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm, Miro vs. Ethan Page, The Young Bucks challenge Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus for tag titles, Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair match, Wardlow vs. “​20 security guards,” and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO