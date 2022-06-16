AEW announces two matches for next week’s Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Penta will square off against Malaki Black in the All-Atlantic Championship tournament and United Empire will face Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Dax Harwood in a singles match. After the match, United Empire and Roppongi Vice brawled. Eventually, Orange Cassidy walked out and had a stare down with Ospreay in the ring. Later in the show, the company revealed that Cassidy would face Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Penta and Black will vie for a spot in the fatal four-way final for the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door. Pac and Miro have already qualified for spots in that match. The final spot in the match at Forbidden Door will come from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Forbidden Door will air live on PPV on Sunday June 26. Other matches on the show include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship and Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

