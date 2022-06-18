Smackdown matches announced for next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced multiple matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown.

The new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, will defend his title in a rematch against Ricochet. Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the title on last week’s Smackdown.

Next week there will be two Money in the Bank qualifier matches as well. On the men’s side, Sami Zayn is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner joining Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus in the ladder match at Money in the Bank. The women’s qualifier match features Shotzi vs. Aliyah. The winner joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in the women’s ladder match at the PLE in July.

On this week’s show, Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return. Soon after, WWE announced that Reigns vs. Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship would happen at Summerslam in a Last Man Standing Match.

