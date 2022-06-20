SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to Money in the Bank on July 2.

Speaking of Money in the Bank, this week’s WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch vs. Asuka with the winner qualifying for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Asuka and Lynch have a long history. Most recently, they wrestled one another with Bianca Belair in the mix at Hell in a Cell for the Raw Women’s Championship in a triple threat match.

This week will also feature the return of Elias. Last week on Raw, Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens and then revealed that his brother Elias would make an appearance on Raw. Ezekiel and Kevin Owens have been feuding with one another since WrestleMania over Ezekiel lying to Owens about who he really is.

No other matches or segments have been announced by WWE for this week’s show. WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 2. Matches announced include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and more.

