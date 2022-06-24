SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has made a major change to the Forbidden Door card on Sunday.

The company announced via social media that Tomohiro Ishii would be unable to compete in the fatal four-way All-Atlantic Championship tournament final due to a knee injury. Clark Connors has been inserted into Ishii’s slot in the match and will compete to become the inaugural champion against Miro, Malaki Black, and Pac.

Tomohiro Ishii suffers left knee injury; Clark Connors to wrestle in AEW All-Atlantic four wayhttps://t.co/WMt5XwCT9v#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/FpHphTsQlw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2022

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship is a new title that the company is introducing. Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on Sunday June 26. Matches for the show in Chicago include Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States Championship, Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 6/22: Decent go home show can’t fix messy Forbidden Door build