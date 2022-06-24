SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Hangman” Adam Page says that being the AEW World Champion came with a significant amount of pressure, but that his run with the title made him a better person and a better wrestler.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Page talked in transparent detail about his run as champion, what it meant to him, and what he learned.

“I never realized the pressure of being world champion and that might seem to someone watching, like, ‘Oh, you defended it once every three or four weeks, how hard could that be’?” Page said of holding the belt. “I think it made me, you know, a better person, and a better wrestler.

“I let the pressure get to me more than I thought I would,” Page said. “I thought I would win the championship and I would be happy, that I would be the perfect version of myself, and I wasn’t, either. It’s not like I didn’t talk to Dark Order every single week, because I did. But you know, maybe sometimes I was too busy or stressed to do those BTE bits every week. I let that pressure, I guess a friendship, a lot of friendships and I guess that’s, you know, the cynic in me wants to say that’s something that maybe comes with being champion, but I think as a personal thing, maybe that’s a bit of a failure or something to work on.”

Adam Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear last year. He successfully defended the championship in matches against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, Adam Cole, and others. At Double or Nothing, Page lost the title to C.M. Punk.

On Sunday at Forbidden Door, Page is facing Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

