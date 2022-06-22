Bryan Danielson not cleared for Forbidden Door or Blood & Guts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will not be wrestling at Forbidden Door or in next week’s AEW Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite.

Danielson started out this week’s episode of Dynamite by addressing his future and status for those shows. Bryan Danielson revealed that he was not cleared for the event and wouldn’t face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. He also confirmed he would not be a part of the Blood & Guts match either. Danielson has been out of action since Double or Nothing with an undisclosed injury.

Danielson had some good news regarding those show to share. He revealed that he handpicked his own replacement, but would not reveal who it was. Danielson confirmed that his pick would face Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door and would take his spot in the Blood & Guts match as well.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV Sunday June 26. Announced matches for the event include Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense by Jay White, and more.

Blood & Guts takes place next week on AEW Dynamite and features the Jericho Appreciation Society against Team Eddie Kingston.

